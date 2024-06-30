JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $24.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FHB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after buying an additional 80,243 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $3,437,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

