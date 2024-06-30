JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $20.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 1.4 %

LEVI opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 137.15%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,263 shares of company stock worth $17,256,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,502 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,997 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.