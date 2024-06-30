JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 2,478,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,957. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

