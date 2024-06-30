JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 145,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 494,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,765 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

