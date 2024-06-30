KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CFO Sells $19,774.25 in Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Reumuth sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $19,774.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,888.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, May 31st, Mary Reumuth sold 1,786 shares of KALA BIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $10,876.74.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $19.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.97.

KALA BIO ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($1.31). On average, research analysts expect that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KALA BIO stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of KALA BIO worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

