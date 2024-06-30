Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 939 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41. The company has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.64.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

