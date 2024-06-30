Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. 681,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,991. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $125.66 and a 52 week high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.26.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

