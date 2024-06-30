Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,839. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $113.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.50.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

