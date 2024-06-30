Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Invests $111,000 in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Turnstone Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Turnstone Biologics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSBX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $2.62. 1,496,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,226. Turnstone Biologics Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Turnstone Biologics Profile

Turnstone Biologics ( NASDAQ:TSBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Turnstone Biologics Corp. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

