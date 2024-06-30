Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 1,145 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

GBTC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,870,373. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

