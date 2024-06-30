Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 30 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $547.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $553.25. The company has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

