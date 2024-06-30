Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after acquiring an additional 694,340 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,107,000 after acquiring an additional 322,362 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,959,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,733 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,664. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

