KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

KB opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.