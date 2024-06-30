KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
KB opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
