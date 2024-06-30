Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 413,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $49,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,429 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 89,637 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

