Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $43.58 million, a P/E ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 1.45. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $6.24.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
