Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $43.58 million, a P/E ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 1.45. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

