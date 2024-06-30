KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $390,104.17

KOK (KOK) traded down 42.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. KOK has a total market cap of $390,104.17 and $151,115.81 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,896.51 or 1.00016731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012687 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00076769 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00083811 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $94,889.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.