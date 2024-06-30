Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,904,900 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 6,203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 489.9 days.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

OTCMKTS KKPNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

