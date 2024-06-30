Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.00

Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44). Lakehouse shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44), with a volume of 33,213 shares.
Lakehouse Price Performance
The business's 200-day moving average is GBX 35.
About Lakehouse
Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.
