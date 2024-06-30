Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 259,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,980. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.