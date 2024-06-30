Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. 7,191,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

