Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Liquidia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LQDA

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $916.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,273.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $121,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,653 shares of company stock valued at $270,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $30,311,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $3,135,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.