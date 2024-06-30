Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $30.69 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,897,278 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,883,278.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00364043 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
