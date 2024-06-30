LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,079. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

