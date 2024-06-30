LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.40

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 17.55 ($0.22), with a volume of 13,303 shares trading hands.

LMS Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.17 million, a PE ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

LMS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. LMS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

