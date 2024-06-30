LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 59.0% in June

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LY Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of YAHOY opened at $4.79 on Friday. LY has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that LY will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

