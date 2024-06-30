Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

