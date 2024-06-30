Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $185,530.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000359 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $194,179.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

