Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $173.48. 3,656,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.