Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.77. 6,788,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.41 and its 200 day moving average is $239.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.10 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

