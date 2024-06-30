Maxeon Solar Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 138,040 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 867% compared to the average daily volume of 14,282 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXN. Northland Capmk cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 235,823 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 390.12%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

