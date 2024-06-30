Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,441 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

COWZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,772 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.