Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 73 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $576.59. The company had a trading volume of 380,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,512. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.