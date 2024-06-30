Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $680,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,851,000 after buying an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ONEY traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $86.09 and a 12 month high of $108.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

