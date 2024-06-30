Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.34. 2,390,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,044. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

