McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MKC shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $90.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,114 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

