McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,958,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. The company has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

