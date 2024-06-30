McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MUX. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE MUX opened at $9.18 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $453.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McEwen Mining news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $227,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McEwen Mining news, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $161,103.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $227,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,901 shares of company stock valued at $413,353 over the last ninety days. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 25.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

