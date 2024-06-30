MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Update

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $17.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,643.40. 249,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,616.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,607.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $29,030,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 290.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

