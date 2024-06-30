Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 1.2% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 8,378,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

