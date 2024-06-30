Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Huntsman makes up approximately 3.0% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Huntsman worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 904,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,761,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Huntsman by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 234,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,788. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

