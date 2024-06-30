Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Purchases New Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

