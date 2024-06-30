Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. American National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $215.01. 3,955,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

