Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 60,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,281,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 36.3% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in Home Depot by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

