MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MGO Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. 405,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,148. MGO Global has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGO Global had a negative return on equity of 420.67% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

