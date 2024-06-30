Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $153.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

