Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $106.28. The company has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $90,780,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after buying an additional 1,400,154 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

