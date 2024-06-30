MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

