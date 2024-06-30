Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

