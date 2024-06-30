Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Model N Stock Performance

MODN stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $261,734.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 220,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,653.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $261,734.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 220,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,653.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $161,193.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,597.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Model N by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

