Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Moderna Stock Down 2.0 %

Moderna stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $56,118,931. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after buying an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

